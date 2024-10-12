Summarize Simplifying... In short KTM motorcycles are set to get a tech upgrade with the integration of Android Automotive OS, offering riders enhanced connectivity and safety on the road.

The new system, powered by a CCU3.0 unit, supports IoT connectivity, eSim, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

However, unlike its car counterpart, this version may not include the Play Store or Google apps & services.

The new OS experience will provide advanced features

Android Automotive expands beyond cars, now coming to KTM motorcycles

By Akash Pandey 12:45 pm Oct 12, 202412:45 pm

What's the story KTM, the famous motorcycle maker, is all set to transform the biking experience by adding Android Automotive OS into its upcoming touchscreen dashboards. The move comes as a major expansion of the operating system's use beyond ICE cars and EVs. The new hardware will provide advanced features like offline navigation, access to tons of apps, and over-the-air updates.

Tech upgrade

Enhanced connectivity and storage

KTM's integration of Android Automotive OS is made possible with an upgraded CCU3.0 connectivity unit. The unit offers 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, taking the motorcycle's tech capabilities to a whole new level. The company said that the upgrade "allows for IoT connectivity with eSim, a GPS Antenna, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi," making it easier for riders to stay connected on the road.

Safety 1st

Android Automotive OS: A safer alternative for motorcycles

While Android Auto has been available on some motorcycles for years, using Android Automotive OS could be a safer option. The latter isn't prone to the occasional connection issues that can occur with Android Auto, even when wired. Troubleshooting these issues while riding a motorcycle could pose significant safety risks, making the use of Android Automotive OS a potentially safer alternative.

Product rollout

KTM's Android Automotive dashboards: What to expect

The Android Automotive dashboards for KTM motorcycles will come in vertical and horizontal layouts. These new features are expected to be introduced in the company's premium motorcycle range. However, do note that this version of Android Automotive may not have the Play Store or Google apps & services, as these are usually associated with its use in cars.