The bike sports a new Pearl Matte Sage Green shade

2025 Kawasaki Vulcan S debuts at ₹7.1 lakh: Check features

By Akash Pandey 06:14 pm Oct 11, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Kawasaki has launched the 2025 Vulcan S in India at a price of ₹7.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model gets a fresh color scheme, Pearl Matte Sage Green, which makes it look even more appealing. However, apart from the visual updates, the motorcycle continues to have the same mechanicals and price tag as the outgoing version.

The 2025 Vulcan S is a cruiser-style motorcycle with a low profile, forward-set footpegs, and an upright handlebar. This design gives riders a comfortable yet aggressive riding stance. The new color scheme is apparent on the tank and fenders, lending the bike an understated look. The headlight, body panels, engine covers, and alloy wheels all sport a blacked-out finish for added style.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 61hp of power and 62.4Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox for smooth power delivery. The motorcycle features a perimeter frame with a telescopic fork and preload-adjustable monoshock for enhanced ride comfort. Braking duties are handled by disk brakes on both front and rear wheels with dual-channel ABS for added safety.

The bike sports alloy wheels

The 2025 Vulcan S rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, packs a 14-liter fuel tank, and has a kerb weight of 235kg. Its cruiser-style design enables a low seat height of 705mm and provides ground clearance of up to 130mm. The bike's feature set includes a semi-digital instrument console but misses out on Bluetooth connectivity.