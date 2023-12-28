Everything we know about Kawasaki's Versys 7 Hybrid motorcycle

By Rishabh Raj 04:24 pm Dec 28, 2023

This will be Kawasaki's first-ever adventure motorcycle with a hybrid powertrain

Kawasaki is making strides in eco-friendly transportation, having introduced its first electric motorcycles, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, in 2023. Now, the Japanese bikemaker is developing a series of hybrid motorcycles, with the Versys 7 Hybrid being the latest patent filed, as reported by Motociclismo. This hybrid adventure tourer will be Kawasaki's first in this category, combining a 451cc, parallel-twin engine with a 9kW electric motor and a 1.4kWh battery pack.

Design and powertrain details of Versys 7 hybrid

The upcoming Versys hybrid model will sport a design similar to other adventure tourer bikes on the market and other Versys models in Kawasaki's lineup. The motorcycle is expected to allow riders to switch between fully electric and internal combustion modes as needed. Kawasaki hasn't disclosed details regarding the performance and specifications of this hybrid adventure tourer yet. However, the parallel-twin engine is expected to deliver a peak power of 69hp.

Expected features and safety enhancements

The Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid is expected to feature a full-LED lighting setup and a completely digital instrument cluster. Advanced safety features are also anticipated, although specific details have not been revealed. Moreover, the motorcycle might offer automatic gear-shifting options for added convenience.