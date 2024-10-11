Summarize Simplifying... In short BMW is set to produce a limited run of 50 units of its stunning Concept Skytop convertible, a car that shares its DNA with the M8 high-performance coupe.

The vehicle boasts a 4.4-liter twin-turbo petrol V8 engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, enabling it to hit 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

The design features include illuminated front grilles, a detachable leather-trimmed soft-top, and the slimmest automotive headlights, while the interior is adorned with twin screens, a surround sound system, and brown leather seats contrasting with the Floating Sundown Silver exterior.

BMW will make only 50 Skytop V8 roadsters

BMW's most stunning convertible concept goes in to limited production

By Mudit Dube 11:49 am Oct 11, 202411:49 am

What's the story BMW has announced that it will be putting its unique Concept Skytop, an open-top V8 roadster, into limited production. The car was first unveiled at Italy's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in May. It combines the power of a V8 engine and the structure of the 8 Series with a custom roadster body inspired by the 1990s BMW Z8.

BMW intends to produce just 50 units of the Concept Skytop, just like its limited production of the BMW 3.0 CSL revivals two years ago. Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design, expressed his excitement about the development in a media statement. He said announcing the car's production is like a dream come true and thanked everyone for their positive response worldwide and to the dedicated team that worked on this project.

The Concept Skytop is believed to share its DNA with the M8 high-performance coupe. It will be powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo petrol V8 engine that delivers 616hp of power. The car also comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

The production version of the Concept Skytop retains a lot of design elements from its concept model, including illuminated front grilles and a detachable leather-trimmed soft-top stored in the luggage area. BMW claims it features "the slimmest profile currently available for automotive headlights," with LED units "positioned on aluminum carriers" specifically designed for this car. The interior boasts twin screens from the 8 Series running older BMW software, a Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, head-up display, and soft-close doors.

The Concept Skytop's brown leather seats complement the roof's color, creating a stunning contrast with the Floating Sundown Silver exterior paint. The cabin is also lined with crystal trim all over. However, BMW has not yet confirmed when the Concept Skytop will be available or if any right-hand drive versions will be produced.