BMW has unveiled its 4th-gen X3 SUV, sporting a fresh design inspired by the latest X1 model and advanced features.

The revamped interior includes BMW's curved display with iDrive 9 infotainment system, heated sport seats, and a woven fabric instrument panel.

The SUV offers a variety of powertrain options, including a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system, delivering up to 255hp and 400Nm of torque.

It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels

BMW unveils 4th-generation X3 SUV with new design, advanced features

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:12 pm Jun 19, 202412:12 pm

What's the story BMW has pulled the covers off its fourth-generation X3 SUV, showcasing a fresh design, advanced features, and a new platform. The latest model, codenamed G45, also introduces a new naming pattern for the brand. The 'i' from xDrive30i has been dropped and the number position switched to become 30 xDrive. The "i" suffix will now be used exclusively for BMW's electric vehicle (EV) models.

Aesthetics

Design and dimensions

The new X3 is a bit longer and wider than its predecessor, incorporating design elements from the latest-generation BMW X1. The large kidney grille, illuminated on the top M50 xDrive and optional on the base 30 xDrive, resembles those seen on new models like the 7 Series and XM flagship SUV. The grille slats are tilted on some variants while they are positioned horizontally on the top M50 trim.

Features

Interior and technology

The interior of the new X3 features BMW's curved display with iDrive 9 infotainment system, first seen on the current X1. It also boasts redesigned heated sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a BMW woven fabric instrument panel, available for MY2025 models. The SUV is equipped with standard 19-inch alloy wheels, with optional 20- and 21-inch versions available.

Engines

Power and performance

The new X3 offers a range of powertrain options. The 20 xDrive features a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and mild-hybrid system producing 208hp/330Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds. The 20d xDrive gets a 2.0-liter diesel mill with a mild-hybrid setup, delivering a combined 197hp and 400Nm of peak torque. The 30 xDrive is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit with the same 48V mild-hybrid setup, delivering 255hp and 400Nm of torque.