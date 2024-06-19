BMW unveils 4th-generation X3 SUV with new design, advanced features
BMW has pulled the covers off its fourth-generation X3 SUV, showcasing a fresh design, advanced features, and a new platform. The latest model, codenamed G45, also introduces a new naming pattern for the brand. The 'i' from xDrive30i has been dropped and the number position switched to become 30 xDrive. The "i" suffix will now be used exclusively for BMW's electric vehicle (EV) models.
Design and dimensions
The new X3 is a bit longer and wider than its predecessor, incorporating design elements from the latest-generation BMW X1. The large kidney grille, illuminated on the top M50 xDrive and optional on the base 30 xDrive, resembles those seen on new models like the 7 Series and XM flagship SUV. The grille slats are tilted on some variants while they are positioned horizontally on the top M50 trim.
Interior and technology
The interior of the new X3 features BMW's curved display with iDrive 9 infotainment system, first seen on the current X1. It also boasts redesigned heated sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a BMW woven fabric instrument panel, available for MY2025 models. The SUV is equipped with standard 19-inch alloy wheels, with optional 20- and 21-inch versions available.
Power and performance
The new X3 offers a range of powertrain options. The 20 xDrive features a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and mild-hybrid system producing 208hp/330Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds. The 20d xDrive gets a 2.0-liter diesel mill with a mild-hybrid setup, delivering a combined 197hp and 400Nm of peak torque. The 30 xDrive is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit with the same 48V mild-hybrid setup, delivering 255hp and 400Nm of torque.