In brief Simplifying... In brief Triumph's special edition Bonneville T120 bike is a tribute to Elvis Presley, featuring a design inspired by his 1968 Comeback Special gig.

The bike, in a Carnival Red color scheme, sports 'ELVIS' in gold on the fuel tank, his signature, and a special emblem.

Each unit comes with an exclusive record sleeve and a certificate of authenticity, adding to its exclusivity.

It is limited to just 925 units

Everything we know about Triumph's Elvis Presley-inspired Bonneville T120 bike

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:52 am Jun 19, 202409:52 am

What's the story Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled a limited edition of the Bonneville T120, named the Elvis Presley. This unique model is a tribute to the legendary rock and roll musician, with only 925 units set to be produced. The special edition bike is priced at £14,495 (roughly ₹15.32 lakh). The bond between Triumph and Presley began in 1965, when Presley borrowed a friend's T120 for a ride and was so impressed that he ordered one for each member of his gang.

Specs

Design elements and features

The design of the special Bonneville T120 is inspired by Elvis's iconic Comeback Special gig from 1968. The fuel tank showcases the name 'ELVIS' in big gold-colored fonts, along with his signature. A 'Taking Care of Business in a Flash' emblem is also showcased on the front fender. The bike's Carnival Red color scheme is inspired by the J Daar custom Bonneville, which was created to raise funds for the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in 2023.

Special features

Exclusive record sleeve and certificate of authenticity

Each unit of the special edition Bonneville T120 shall come with an exclusive record sleeve, featuring Elvis Presley and Triumph Motorcycles. The sleeve comprises a certificate of authenticity signed by Triumph's CEO Nick Bloor and Jamie Salter, founder of ABG, Elvis Presley Enterprises. This adds an extra layer of exclusivity to the already limited run of this special edition motorcycle.