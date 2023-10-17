Triumph Thruxton Final Edition bids farewell to the cafe racer

By Dwaipayan Roy

It boasts a 1,200cc, Bonneville, parallel-twin engine

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2025 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition, signaling the end of the legendary café racer. This limited-edition model is built on the Thruxton RS and boasts a 1,200cc, Bonneville, parallel-twin engine, generating 104hp at 7,500rpm and 112Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. The mill is coupled with a six-speed gearbox. Triumph hasn't shared the total number of units to be made, but once they're sold out, that's it.

What about its frame, suspension, and brakes?

The Thruxton Final Edition keeps the tubular steel, double-cradle frame found in the Thruxton RS. A 43mm inverted Big Piston fork handles suspension up front, while Öhlins dual shock absorbers take care of the rear. Brembo M50 four-piston radially-mounted monobloc calipers provide braking power up front, and a single Nissin two-piston floating caliper in the rear. The bike sports 17-inch lightweight aluminum wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires.

Ride modes and additional features

The 2025 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition features three ride modes. They include Road, Rain, and Sport, and each one of them delivers different levels of throttle mapping and traction control. Plus, it comes with a USB port for charging smartphones or other gadgets.

Exclusive details of the Final Edition model

This Final Edition model showcases Triumph's signature style with a unique Competition Green metallic paintwork and contrasting black accents. The fuel tank and seat cowl get hand-painted gold line details, with the artist's initials cleverly hidden in the paintwork. A classic Triumph logo in gold decorates the tank, and Thruxton Final Edition branding is displayed on the bike. Each unit includes a Certificate of Authenticity with the bike's VIN and signatures from the design team and Triumph CEO Nick Bloor.

Pricing and availability

The Triumph Thruxton Final Edition is priced at $17,995 (around Rs. 15 lakh) in the US market. Dealers are now taking orders there, with deliveries expected to commence in spring 2024. We do not know if it will arrive in India.