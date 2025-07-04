Page Loader
Google integrates customizable AI 'Gems' into Workspace apps
Gems can be customized for different tasks

By Mudit Dube
Jul 04, 2025
12:00 pm
What's the story

Google has announced the integration of its customizable artificial intelligence (AI) assistant "Gems" into Workspace apps like Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive, and Gmail. The company describes Gems as a custom version of its AI that can be turned into an "expert" for one specific thing. The move is aimed at eliminating the need to open the standalone Gemini app. This way, users can access task-specific versions of Gemini within their workflow.

AI functionality

Personalized or pre-built chatbots for recurring tasks

Gems, which were previously available only through the Gemini app, are now integrated into Workspace apps. These are personalized or pre-built chatbots that help with recurring tasks like writing brand-specific content or preparing for exams. Users can upload documents to give their Gems better context, or they can use Google's pre-made versions tailored for coding, editing, sales and more.

User control

Users can still create Gems on the dedicated page

While users can't create Gems directly within Workspace apps, the side panel provides a link to build one at gemini.google.com/gems/create. Once created, these Gems support Workspace-native functions like @-mentions and file access. Google says this integration is aimed at reducing repetitive prompting and making Gemini feel more like a true assistant than just a chatbot.

User access

The update is expected to be completed in 15 days

All available Gems, both custom and pre-made, will appear within the Workspace side panel for supported apps. The update has already started rolling out and is expected to be completed in about 15 days for Workspace users on Rapid and Scheduled domains. If you're a Workspace customer with access to Gemini in the side panel, Gems should appear soon too.