Google integrates customizable AI 'Gems' into Workspace apps

Google has announced the integration of its customizable artificial intelligence (AI) assistant "Gems" into Workspace apps like Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive, and Gmail . The company describes Gems as a custom version of its AI that can be turned into an "expert" for one specific thing. The move is aimed at eliminating the need to open the standalone Gemini app. This way, users can access task-specific versions of Gemini within their workflow.

AI functionality Personalized or pre-built chatbots for recurring tasks Gems, which were previously available only through the Gemini app, are now integrated into Workspace apps. These are personalized or pre-built chatbots that help with recurring tasks like writing brand-specific content or preparing for exams. Users can upload documents to give their Gems better context, or they can use Google's pre-made versions tailored for coding, editing, sales and more.

User control Users can still create Gems on the dedicated page While users can't create Gems directly within Workspace apps, the side panel provides a link to build one at gemini.google.com/gems/create. Once created, these Gems support Workspace-native functions like @-mentions and file access. Google says this integration is aimed at reducing repetitive prompting and making Gemini feel more like a true assistant than just a chatbot.