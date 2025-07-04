Apple's FaceTime will now pause video if nudity is detected

Apple 's upcoming iOS 26 update is stirring quite a buzz, thanks to its unique new Liquid Glass design and major changes to the iPhone ecosystem. However, a recently discovered feature in the beta version has turned heads toward FaceTime . The feature automatically freezes video calls when it detects nudity on screen, pausing both audio and video immediately.

User alert How the nudity detection feature works The new FaceTime feature in iOS 26 beta version is designed to automatically pause a video call if it detects nudity on screen. When this happens, both the audio and video are immediately paused and a warning message is displayed. The message reads, "Audio and video are paused because you may be showing something sensitive. If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call." Users will have the option to either resume or end the call.

Broader application Feature could be active for all users The nudity detection tool in iOS 26 beta version of FaceTime could be active across all accounts, not just those flagged as underage. Apple had previously confirmed that similar safeguards would extend to Shared Albums in the Photos app, where explicit images would be automatically blurred. These changes are part of Apple's ongoing efforts to improve digital wellbeing and shield users from inappropriate content, especially younger ones.