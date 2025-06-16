Apple India's iPhone shipments to hit 2.8M in Q2
What's the story
Apple is expected to witness strong double-digit growth in India during the second quarter of this year.
The company's iPhone shipments are expected to reach 2.8 million units, a more than 20% increase compared to the same period last year.
This comes despite a sharp market downturn due to severe heatwaves across key regions and a seasonal dip in sales.
Market comparison
Overall smartphone market expected to decline by 3-4%
Apple's stellar performance comes at a time when the overall smartphone market is expected to decline by 3-4% in Q2, with shipments falling from the year-ago period.
The IDC data shows that extreme heatwaves and a seasonal slowdown are major factors contributing to this decline.
Upasna Joshi, research manager at IDC, said while there may be some improvement in the festive quarter, year-on-year growth outlook remains negative for now.
Android is likely to see a decline of over 5% year-on-year.
Consumer trends
Consumer confidence is still low
The overall smartphone market experienced a slow first quarter, with shipments declining 6% year-over-year to 32 million units.
However, April demonstrated a degree of recovery, recording 12 million units shipped.
New product launches throughout March and April, spanning all price points, contributed to these improved figures, according to Joshi.
She noted that consumer confidence, despite the recovery, remains low.
Retail strategy
Retailers report significant drop in demand for new smartphones
Retailers have reported a significant drop in demand for new smartphones.
In light of weakening sales, many are now focusing on selling iPhones, which offer better margins and continue to be in high demand.
Looking ahead, IDC anticipates the top brand rankings from the March quarter to remain consistent.
This includes Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Apple, Motorola, Xiaomi, and POCO, which are expected to maintain their current positions in the market.
Market forecast
India's smartphone market expected to contract in 2025
IDC's revised outlook predicts a contraction in India's smartphone market in 2025, after two years of steady growth.
The decline is attributed to rising unemployment, persistent inflation, and weak consumer sentiment amid economic uncertainty.
Smartphone shipments are expected to fall by 3-4% from 151 million in 2024 to between 145-147 million units in 2025, marking a single-digit year-on-year decline.