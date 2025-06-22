Google Meet gets 'Material 3 Expressive' redesign: What has changed?

Google Meet has started rolling out the Material 3 Expressive (M3E) design, a change that was previously seen in other Google communication apps like Gmail , Messages, and Phone. The update is not as extensive as the redesigns of its counterparts but still brings some noticeable changes to the user interface. The most striking aspect of this update is the pre-call screen where buttons for voice and video calls have been made significantly larger.

UI changes Major changes to the pre-call screen The pre-call screen of Google Meet has been given a major facelift with the M3E update. The buttons for voice and video calls are now much bigger than before, making them easier to tap on. However, their size is so disproportionate that it almost looks like a bug in the system. This was first hinted at during Google's I/O event earlier this year.

Design consistency Past calls now displayed in individual containers Apart from the pre-call screen, other elements of Google Meet's interface have largely remained unchanged with the M3E update. The home screen, search bar, navigation drawer and settings menu are all similar to their previous versions. However, there is a noticeable change in how past calls are displayed - they now appear in individual containers with more rounded corners for the first and last items on the list.

Visual enhancements Visual enhancements on the pre-call screen The M3E update also brings some visual enhancements to Google Meet. For instance, the profile image on large cards has been made bigger than before. On the pre-call screen, the profile picture, name and email address of the person you're calling is now displayed in a pill shape at the top of the screen for better visibility.