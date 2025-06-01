What's the story

Google might be gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Pixel 10, as soon as late June or early July.

The tech giant has sent out exclusive invitations to select members of its Pixel Superfans club for a special pre-launch event called the "Pixel Penthouse."

This event will be held in London on June 27 it will run for 90 minutes.

It promises hands-on access to pre-release Pixel devices and Q&A sessions with Google employees.