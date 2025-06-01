Google's exclusive event invite hints at early Pixel 10 launch
What's the story
Google might be gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Pixel 10, as soon as late June or early July.
The tech giant has sent out exclusive invitations to select members of its Pixel Superfans club for a special pre-launch event called the "Pixel Penthouse."
This event will be held in London on June 27 it will run for 90 minutes.
It promises hands-on access to pre-release Pixel devices and Q&A sessions with Google employees.
Market strategy
Strategy to outpace Apple in smartphone launches
Historically, Google has launched its Pixel phones around October.
However, with Apple launching its iPhones in September, potential buyers often opt for the new iPhone instead of waiting for the Pixel.
To counter this trend, Google had launched last year's Pixel 9 series a month earlier than usual.
Now, by hosting a June event, it is clearly trying to beat Apple's expected iPhone 17 series launch in September.
Event details
Exclusive access, Q&A sessions, and more
The Pixel Penthouse event isn't just a clever name; it promises hands-on access to pre-release devices, Q&A sessions, and a stash of "Pixel-themed goodies" for the chosen few.
However, only "25 lucky Superfans" will be allowed through the door.
To earn their spot, invitees must first answer a series of questions posed by Google to prove their Pixel prowess.
Answer the questions and submit your responses. Winners will be announced on June 11.
Information
How to enroll in the event
If you're in the US, you can apply to become a Pixel Superfan by tapping this link and filling out the form. Applicants must be over 18 and not employed by Google, the government, or the press.
Device expectations
Pixel 10 series: Anticipated features and specifications
The Pixel 10 series is expected to run on Google's 3nm Tensor G5 chip (the first Tensor made by TSMC instead of Samsung Foundry), with the base model featuring 12GB of RAM.
The Pro variant could offer a whopping 16GB of RAM.
Early benchmarks suggest the Tensor G5 is already being tested with Android 15, but the devices will likely launch with Android 16 pre-installed.
That's because the next-generation OS is anticipated to launch in early June.
Design details
Camera and design expectations
The Pixel 10 series is rumored to sport a triple-lens camera setup across all models, not just the Pro variant.
This could include a 64MP main camera, a 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto lens with up to 50x digital zoom.
The design of the Pixel 10 is expected to be similar to that of its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro, with a horizontal camera bar becoming standard across the range.