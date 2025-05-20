What's the story

Google has officially unveiled Beam, an AI-powered 3D video communication platform that builds on Project Starline.

The tech giant first teased Project Starline back in 2021 as a "magic window" to create a near-holographic video call experience with specialized hardware, computer vision, and machine learning.

At the I/O 2025 event, CEO Sundar Pichai announced Beam will be available later this year to select customers.