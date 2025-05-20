Meet Beam: Google's new AI-powered 3D video conferencing platform
What's the story
Google has officially unveiled Beam, an AI-powered 3D video communication platform that builds on Project Starline.
The tech giant first teased Project Starline back in 2021 as a "magic window" to create a near-holographic video call experience with specialized hardware, computer vision, and machine learning.
At the I/O 2025 event, CEO Sundar Pichai announced Beam will be available later this year to select customers.
Tech details
Beam's advanced technology
Beam will combine AI with the current computer vision and machine learning capabilities of Project Starline.
Google says the platform will "enable a new generation of devices that help people make meaningful connections, no matter where they are."
It features an advanced AI volumetric video model, six cameras to capture users from various angles, and Google Cloud power.
System capabilities
Beam's unique features for immersive video calls
Beam's unique features include its ability to make calls "appear fully 3D from any perspective."
The system employs AI to merge camera streams and render users on the light field display.
It also tracks head movement to deliver data at the right angles, ensuring a smooth experience at 60 frames per second.
Cost speculation
How much will it cost?
While Google Beam's price remains undisclosed, we can speculate it on the basis of similar projects.
Logitech's Project Ghost, a giant TV streaming 2D video to make callers appear life-sized, is estimated to cost $15,000-$20,000 per booth depending on configuration.
However, do note that Project Ghost doesn't provide holographic or 3D rendering capabilities like Beam.