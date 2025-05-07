What's the story

Google has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O edition).

The updated version of the flagship Gemini 2.5 Pro is said to outperform some of the most popular benchmarks in the field.

The new model is now available via Gemini API, Google's Vertex AI and AI Studio platforms, and Google's chatbot app for web and mobile devices.

Demis Hassabis, CEO and co-founder of Google Deepmind, called it the company's "best coding model."