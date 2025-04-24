What's the story

In an extraordinary case, a woman from Paris has credited AI chatbot ChatGPT with diagnosing her blood cancer a year before her doctors.

The 27-year-old, Marly Garnreiter, had been suffering from persistent symptoms like night sweats and itchy skin.

She initially believed her symptoms were due to lingering anxiety and grief following her father's death from colon cancer in January 2024.

After medical tests came back normal, she turned to ChatGPT for answers when the symptoms didn't subside.