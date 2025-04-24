ChatGPT detected woman's blood cancer a year before doctors
What's the story
In an extraordinary case, a woman from Paris has credited AI chatbot ChatGPT with diagnosing her blood cancer a year before her doctors.
The 27-year-old, Marly Garnreiter, had been suffering from persistent symptoms like night sweats and itchy skin.
She initially believed her symptoms were due to lingering anxiety and grief following her father's death from colon cancer in January 2024.
After medical tests came back normal, she turned to ChatGPT for answers when the symptoms didn't subside.
Confirmation
AI diagnosis confirmed by medical tests
Despite normal test results, Garnreiter's symptoms kept getting worse. Out of curiosity, she consulted ChatGPT, which suggested she might have blood cancer.
"My friends were skeptical when I told them, and said I should only consult real doctors," she shared.
A year later, medical tests revealed the presence of Hodgkin lymphoma or blood cancer in her body, confirming ChatGPT's earlier diagnosis.
"It's really important to listen to our bodies," she said, highlighting the significance of self-advocacy in health-related matters.
AI in healthcare
Another woman credits ChatGPT with identifying her cancer
The power of AI in healthcare was also showcased by another Northern Irish woman, Lauren Bannon.
After suffering from stiff fingers and excruciating stomach pains, she turned to ChatGPT to assess her symptoms.
The AI recommended Hashimoto's disease, prompting further medical investigation that uncovered cancerous lumps.
"I feel lucky to be alive," she said, thanking AI for prompting the early investigation that led to her diagnosis and treatment.