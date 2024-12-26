Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Vivek Oberoi opened up about the heartbreak of losing his girlfriend to acute lymphoblastic leukemia when they were teenagers.

The tragedy deeply affected him, leading him to find solace in his work with children battling cancer.

Oberoi, son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, has had a successful career in Bollywood, featuring in acclaimed films and shows. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vivek Oberoi lost his first girlfriend to cancer

Vivek Oberoi recalls losing girlfriend to cancer at 17

By Isha Sharma 11:46 am Dec 26, 202411:46 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about a deeply personal experience from his youth, the loss of his first girlfriend to cancer. Speaking to MensXP, he explained how the tragedy impacted him deeply. "I thought, 'This is it. She's the one.' I envisioned us going to college together, getting married and having kids," said Oberoi about his teenage sweetheart.

Sudden illness

'I was broken and shattered': Oberoi

Oberoi remembered his girlfriend's sudden illness when he was 18 and she was 17. "When I couldn't reach her or her family, I called her cousin, who told me she was in the hospital." "We had been in a relationship for 5-6 years, and she was the girl of my dreams. Then, I found out she was in the final stage of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It was a complete shock."

Emotional impact

'I refused to accept that she was gone'

The actor confessed that her death affected him deeply. "Despite everything we tried, she passed away within two months. I was broken and shattered." "For a long time, I would see her in random people walking by," he added. Oberoi admitted to struggling with acceptance of her death but eventually found solace later in life through his work with children battling cancer.

Professional journey

Oberoi's career and recent ventures

Oberoi, son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, debuted in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's Company in 2002. He has been a part of films like Masti and Dum, and has also impressed in critically acclaimed films like Omkara and Saathiya. He was also a part of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force on Prime Video with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.