Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who once aspired to be a rock-and-roll star, faced hardships in the US before his wife encouraged him to explore Indian classical music.

His transition to classical music left a significant impact, with his wife recognizing him as a great classical artist.

His transition to classical music left a significant impact, with his wife recognizing him as a great classical artist.

Hussain's legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians remains, despite his demise from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Zakir Hussain wanted to be a rock and roll star

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain once dreamed of becoming rock-and-roll star

What's the story Globally renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at 73, his family confirmed on Sunday. The legendary artist succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, leaving the nation mourning the loss of an iconic figure. One lesser-known yet poignant detail emerges as we reflect on his extraordinary journey: Hussain never initially aspired to be a tabla player. Instead, he dreamed of becoming a rock-and-roll star.

Revelations

'I wanted to make a million dollars...'

Speaking on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, he once revealed his teenage dreams of becoming famous and rich. "I wanted to be a rock and roll star, I wanted to make a million dollars yesterday. Everybody was into it. I walked around the streets of Bombay with a boombox on my shoulder listening to Doors and Beatles and whatnot." "I thought that was the way to go and make a whole lot of money and be famous very quickly."

Tough times

Hussain's early struggles in the US

However, when Hussain moved to the US to chase his rock-n-roll dreams, he soon fell on hard times. "I was very upheaved at that point. I was living on $25 a week and making one vegetable curry pot, heating it with bread and whatnot. Tough times, very tough times," he recalled. His wife, Antonia Minnecola, who appeared on the show with him, revealed she encouraged him to explore Indian classical music after hearing him play with sitar player Nikhil Banerjee.

Career transition

Hussain's shift to Indian classical music

Minnecola also recalled her reaction when she first heard Hussain play with Banerjee. "When I discovered Indian classical music for myself and I heard him play with Nikhil Banerjee for the first time, and I'd known he was playing in this band named Shaanti, I went to him and said, 'What are you doing playing this music? You are a great classical artist, you should be doing this!'" To which, Hussain laughed and said, "I was getting experience."

End of an era

Hussain's demise and legacy in music

Hussain died on Sunday after suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)—a long-term condition that leads to scarring of the lungs, making breathing difficult. His family released a statement recognizing his immense contributions as a teacher, mentor, and educator. "His prolific work...has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time," they said. May he rest in peace.