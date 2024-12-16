Summarize Simplifying... In short Zakir Hussain, a renowned tabla player, was introduced to music in a unique way by his father, Alla Rakha, who recited tabla rhythms instead of traditional prayers into his ears as a baby.

Rakha, a devout Muslim, also respected Hindu deities and wished to pass his musical knowledge to his son.

Hussain, who has received prestigious awards like the Padma Vibhushan, cherishes his early experiences with music, including a memorable performance with his father at age 12.

Zakir Hussain was trained by his father, Alla Rakha

When Alla Rakha recited tabla rhythms in baby Zakir's ears

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:37 am Dec 16, 202410:37 am

What's the story The late tabla maestro, Zakir Hussain, once shared a touching memory of his father, the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha. Speaking to PTI eight years ago, he remembered how his father welcomed him into the world by reciting tabla rhythms into his ears instead of traditional prayers. "I was brought home and handed over to my dad in his arms," he had said.

Devotion

'Tradition was that the father is supposed to recite prayer'

Hussain further narrated, "The tradition was that the father is supposed to recite a prayer in the baby's ear, welcoming the baby and putting some good words. So he takes me in his arms, puts his lips to my ear, and recites the tabla rhythms into my ears." When his wife questioned him about this unconventional act, Rakha said these rhythms were his prayers and this was how he communicated with God.

Spiritual beliefs

Rakha's devotion to Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha

A devout Muslim, Rakha also paid his respects to Hindu deities Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha. He said the knowledge he had gained from his teachers was something he wanted to pass on to his son. This incident highlights Rakha's deep-rooted devotion to music and his wish to instill the same passion in Hussain from a young age.

Musical journey

Hussain's journey and early life experiences

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Hussain was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2023. He studied at St Michael's School in Mahim and graduated from St Xavier's College. In his early days, he would often travel by train and sleep with his tabla to ensure no one's feet touched it.

Fond recollection

Hussain's cherished memory of performing with his father

Hussain also recalled when he'd gone with his father to a concert when he was 12. Music legends such as Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Bismillah Khan, Pandit Shanta Prasad, and Pandit Kishan Maharaj were present there. He shared the stage with his father and was given ₹5 for his performance. "I have earned a lot of money in my life, but those five rupees were the most valuable," Hussain had said. May he rest in peace.