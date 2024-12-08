Summarize Simplifying... In short Aaliyah Kashyap's pre-wedding celebrations have begun, marked by a pink-themed bridal shower and a traditional Haldi ceremony.

Her soon-to-be husband, Shane Gregoire, is an American entrepreneur and founder of Rocket Powered Sound.

The couple, who share their life on YouTube, are looking forward to their upcoming nuptials.

Aaliyah Kashyap is set to marry Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap's pre-wedding festivities begin: Who's her would-be husband, Shane

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:02 pm Dec 08, 202402:02 pm

What's the story The pre-wedding celebrations of Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, have officially begun. She is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire. The couple got engaged in 2023 after dating for more than four years. Close friend Khushi Kapoor recently gave fans a glimpse into these joyous celebrations through social media posts.

Instagram update

Kapoor shared a group photo from Kashyap's pre-wedding celebrations

Kapoor took to her Instagram Story to share a group photo with Kashyap and Gregoire. In the picture, Kashyap is seen in an all-red outfit while Gregoire wears a white kurta with red embroidery. The photo was captioned, "It has started!! Mr. & Mrs." This post marks the beginning of the wedding festivities for the couple.

About Gregoire

Who is Shane Gregoire, Kashyap's soon-to-be husband?

Gregoire, an American entrepreneur, is the founder of Rocket Powered Sound. He loves "creating, reading strange books, playing musical instruments, and exploring life." The couple also has a YouTube channel where they document their personal life. On their two-year anniversary, Gregoire had expressed his love for Kashyap saying she was his "best friend and partner in everything" and he looked forward to the day he would put a ring on her finger.

Bridal shower

Kashyap's bridal shower was a pink-themed affair

The wedding festivities for Kashyap officially kicked off with a dreamy pink-themed bridal shower thrown by her friends on Saturday. Kapoor, the late Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor's daughter, was among the attendees. She posted pictures from the celebration on Instagram, featuring Kashyap in a stunning long white dress and a necklace. Influencers Sakshi Shivdasani and Kareema Barry also joined the bride squad, all dressed in pink except Kashyap.

Father-daughter moment

Meanwhile, Anurag posted snippet from their 'Haldi'

Meanwhile, Aaliyah's father posted a picture from her Haldi on Sunday. Earlier, Anurag reminisced about spending time with Aaliyah before her wedding. The father-daughter duo watched I Want to Talk, a film by Shoojit Sircar featuring Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing his emotions, Anurag wrote, "My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away...Watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap felt like a deep cleansing of the soul."