Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram has introduced new features to its Direct Messages (DMs), including live location sharing, nicknames, and 17 new sticker packs.

The live location feature allows users to share their location privately in chats, while the nickname feature lets users assign unique names to themselves and friends in chats.

The sticker packs, with over 300 new stickers, add a fun, personalized touch to conversations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Location sharing feature is disabled by default

How to share live location in Instagram DMs

By Mudit Dube 09:57 am Nov 26, 202409:57 am

What's the story Instagram has rolled out a new feature, enabling users to share their real-time location with friends through Direct Messages (DMs). The update comes as a way to make meet-ups easier at events like concerts and social gatherings. The live location can be shared for as long as an hour within individual or group chats. However, do note, the feature is disabled by default for user privacy.

User control

Location sharing: A private experience

The live location sharing feature is designed with user privacy in mind. It only shows the shared location to those involved in a private chat, be it one-on-one or in a group. The shared locations can't be forwarded from the chat. You'll see a "You are sharing your location" indicator on top of every message thread where this feature is active, and can stop sharing manually anytime.

Nickname feature

Instagram introduces nicknames in DMs

Along with the location sharing update, Instagram has also added a nickname feature for its DMs. This lets you assign nicknames to yourself and your friends in individual or group chats. If you don't like the nickname assigned by a friend, you can lock them out of this feature. These nicknames are only visible in particular chats and can't be seen by outsiders, ensuring user privacy.

Usage guide

How to use the nickname feature on Instagram

To use the nickname feature, users would have to tap on the chat name at the top of their conversation, select "Nicknames," and pick the username they want to change. They can also choose which friends can have the power to change their nicknames in a chat. The new feature comes as part of Instagram's continued efforts to improve user experience on its messaging service.

Sticker update

Instagram adds new sticker packs to DMs

Along with location sharing and nickname features, Instagram has also added 17 new sticker packs for DMs. The packs include over 300 new stickers that you can use in your chats. You can even mark stickers sent by friends as favorites within chats, reuse them, or create your own using the cutouts feature or AI generation. The update makes conversations more engaging, personalized.