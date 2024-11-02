Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram-famous squirrel, Peanut, was seized and euthanized, sparking outrage among his 534,000 followers.

Peanut's owner, Longo, who runs an animal sanctuary in New York, accused the internet of selfishness for reporting him, as he was in the process of getting Peanut certified as an educational animal.

Longo had rescued Peanut seven years ago and kept him as an indoor pet after a failed attempt to reintroduce him to the wild.

Outrage on social media as Instagram-famous squirrel 'Peanut' seized, euthanized

What's the story Peanut, the squirrel that shot to fame on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, has been seized from its owner Mark Longo's home in Pine City, New York, and euthanized to test for rabies. Six officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) seized the indoor animal after receiving multiple anonymous complaints about potentially unsafe wildlife housing and illegal pet ownership.

Owner's response

Longo's reaction to Peanut's seizure

Longo was understandably upset about the whole thing. He said, "The DEC came to my house and raided my house without a search warrant to find a squirrel!" Along with Peanut, the officers also took away Fred, a raccoon Longo had recently adopted. In a statement, the Department of Environmental Conservation and Chemung County Department of Health announced that a squirrel and racoon confiscated had been euthanized. According to the statement, the squirrel bit a person involved in the confiscation.

Twitter Post

Peanut boasted 534,000 followers on Instagram

Owner's concerns

Longo's plea and fears for Peanut's fate

Longo took to Instagram to express his anguish over the matter, accusing those who reported him of selfishness. He wrote, "Well internet, you WON! You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness." Longo rescued Peanut seven years ago after the squirrel's mother was hit by a car in New York City. After an unsuccessful attempt to release him back into the wild, Longo decided to keep Peanut as an indoor pet.

Sanctuary operations

Longo's animal sanctuary and legal efforts

Longo runs P'Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in upstate New York with his wife Daniela and other family members. The sanctuary is home to some 300 animals, including horses and alpacas. Although Longo knew that owning wild animals without a license is illegal in New York, he was in the process of getting Peanut certified as an educational animal when the authorities seized him.