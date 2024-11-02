Outrage on social media as Instagram-famous squirrel 'Peanut' seized, euthanized
Peanut, the squirrel that shot to fame on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, has been seized from its owner Mark Longo's home in Pine City, New York, and euthanized to test for rabies. Six officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) seized the indoor animal after receiving multiple anonymous complaints about potentially unsafe wildlife housing and illegal pet ownership.
Longo's reaction to Peanut's seizure
Longo was understandably upset about the whole thing. He said, "The DEC came to my house and raided my house without a search warrant to find a squirrel!" Along with Peanut, the officers also took away Fred, a raccoon Longo had recently adopted. In a statement, the Department of Environmental Conservation and Chemung County Department of Health announced that a squirrel and racoon confiscated had been euthanized. According to the statement, the squirrel bit a person involved in the confiscation.
Peanut boasted 534,000 followers on Instagram
Longo's plea and fears for Peanut's fate
Longo took to Instagram to express his anguish over the matter, accusing those who reported him of selfishness. He wrote, "Well internet, you WON! You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness." Longo rescued Peanut seven years ago after the squirrel's mother was hit by a car in New York City. After an unsuccessful attempt to release him back into the wild, Longo decided to keep Peanut as an indoor pet.
Longo's animal sanctuary and legal efforts
Longo runs P'Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in upstate New York with his wife Daniela and other family members. The sanctuary is home to some 300 animals, including horses and alpacas. Although Longo knew that owning wild animals without a license is illegal in New York, he was in the process of getting Peanut certified as an educational animal when the authorities seized him.