US gives Ukraine $425M as North Korean soldiers reach Russia

What's the story The United States has announced a new $425 million military aid package to Ukraine, the 69th tranche of equipment provided by the Biden administration since August 2021. The Department of Defense (DoD) said that the aid will be drawn from US inventories and will bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression. The package includes a wide range of military equipment, including air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

Aid package includes wide array of military equipment

The aid package also includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger missiles, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, TOW missiles, Javelin systems, and Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers. The announcement of the aid package comes amid reports of North Korean troops being stationed in Russia.

North Korean troops stationed in Russia amid conflict

US officials have revealed that some 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, with 8,000 reportedly stationed in the Kursk region. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said these forces have not yet been deployed in combat against Ukrainian forces but may be used soon. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had informed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol that 3,000 North Korean fighters were on "Russian training grounds in the immediate vicinity of the war zone."

North Korean troops seen in Russian uniforms

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said North Korean troops were seen wearing Russian military uniforms as they advanced toward Ukraine. He raised concerns over the possible deployment of these troops into combat roles, saying, "whether they will be employed in the fight is yet to be seen." The participation of North Korean troops comes as Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in its war with Ukraine. Ukrainian estimates suggest Russia has lost nearly 700,000 soldiers since the war started.