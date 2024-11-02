Summarize Simplifying... In short The US Department of Treasury has imposed sanctions on several Indian firms, accusing them of supplying war materials to Russia.

The move is part of a broader strategy to disrupt global evasion networks and halt the flow of critical tools to Russia's military.

The sanctions also extend to firms in China and entities in Belarus, all allegedly aiding Russia's defense industry.

By Chanshimla Varah 09:30 am Nov 02, 202409:30 am

What's the story The United States has imposed sanctions on 275 people and entities across the globe, including 15 from India, for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial base. The sanctioned Indian companies are accused of supplying advanced technology and equipment to Russia. This comes as part of a larger effort targeting companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye also suspected of supporting Russia's military efforts.

Company details

Indian companies under scrutiny for alleged support to Russia

The Indian companies named by the Department of Treasury include Abhar Technologies and Services Private Limited, Denvas Services Private Limited, Emsystech, Galaxy Bearings Ltd, Orbit Fintrade LLP, Innovio Ventures, KDG Engineering Private Limited, Khushbu Honing Private Limited, Lokesh Machines Limited. Pointer Electronics; RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited; Sharpline Automation Private Limited; Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited; Shreegee Impex Private Limited and Shreya Life Sciences are also on the list.

Strategic move

Sanctions aim to disrupt global evasion networks

The Department of Treasury announced these measures on Thursday, saying the aim is to disrupt global evasion networks and target domestic Russian importers and producers. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said, "The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action...to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine."

Wider impact

Sanctions extend to Belarus and Russia

The sanctions also target evasion efforts by companies in several third countries, including China-based firms exporting dual-use goods critical to Russia's military-industrial base. In addition, the State Department targeted entities in Belarus connected to the Lukashenka regime's support for Russia's defense industry. Several senior Russian Ministry of Defence officials and defense companies have also been sanctioned as part of this effort.

Circumvention focus

US targets sanctions circumvention in 3rd countries

On Wednesday, the US had already sanctioned nearly 400 entities and individuals for facilitating Russia's war against Ukraine. "The Department of State is targeting sanctions circumvention by parties in multiple third countries, several senior Russian Ministry of Defence officials and defence companies, and those that support the development of Russia's future energy production and exports," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.