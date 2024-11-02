US sanctions Indian firms over alleged war supplies to Russia
The United States has imposed sanctions on 275 people and entities across the globe, including 15 from India, for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial base. The sanctioned Indian companies are accused of supplying advanced technology and equipment to Russia. This comes as part of a larger effort targeting companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye also suspected of supporting Russia's military efforts.
Indian companies under scrutiny for alleged support to Russia
The Indian companies named by the Department of Treasury include Abhar Technologies and Services Private Limited, Denvas Services Private Limited, Emsystech, Galaxy Bearings Ltd, Orbit Fintrade LLP, Innovio Ventures, KDG Engineering Private Limited, Khushbu Honing Private Limited, Lokesh Machines Limited. Pointer Electronics; RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited; Sharpline Automation Private Limited; Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited; Shreegee Impex Private Limited and Shreya Life Sciences are also on the list.
Sanctions aim to disrupt global evasion networks
The Department of Treasury announced these measures on Thursday, saying the aim is to disrupt global evasion networks and target domestic Russian importers and producers. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said, "The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action...to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine."
Sanctions extend to Belarus and Russia
The sanctions also target evasion efforts by companies in several third countries, including China-based firms exporting dual-use goods critical to Russia's military-industrial base. In addition, the State Department targeted entities in Belarus connected to the Lukashenka regime's support for Russia's defense industry. Several senior Russian Ministry of Defence officials and defense companies have also been sanctioned as part of this effort.
US targets sanctions circumvention in 3rd countries
On Wednesday, the US had already sanctioned nearly 400 entities and individuals for facilitating Russia's war against Ukraine. "The Department of State is targeting sanctions circumvention by parties in multiple third countries, several senior Russian Ministry of Defence officials and defence companies, and those that support the development of Russia's future energy production and exports," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.