Mass food poisoning rocks TikTok parent's Singapore office
ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has been struck by a significant food poisoning incident at its Singapore office. The outbreak, which occurred on Tuesday, affected as many as 60 employees. This information was confirmed in a joint statement by the Singapore Food Agency and Ministry of Health to CNBC. The authorities are currently investigating suspected cases of gastroenteritis linked to this incident.
Majority of affected employees sought medical attention
The joint statement revealed that "As of July 30, 2024, 60 individuals were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms, of whom 57 have sought medical attention in hospitals." In response to the incident, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) dispatched personnel, ambulances, fire engines and a mass decontamination vehicle to ByteDance's premises. The SCDF paramedics provided treatment for several people at the office building situated in Singapore's business district.
ByteDance collaborates with authorities amid investigation
A spokesperson for ByteDance confirmed the company's cooperation with the ongoing investigation. "We are investigating the matter and are working with the relevant authorities on this," they told CNBC via email. The spokesperson also highlighted that immediate measures were implemented to assist all affected employees. The individuals impacted by this incident reportedly experienced symptoms such as abdominal pain and vomiting.
Canteen under scrutiny as potential source of outbreak
ByteDance confirmed that the employees who fell ill were from its One Raffles Quay office and had visited a canteen in the building. According to CNA, a buffet section at this canteen has been temporarily shut down pending completion of investigations. Singapore is home to one of TikTok's headquarters. The social media company has recently faced scrutiny due to concerns about its ownership and ties with China.