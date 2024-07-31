In short Simplifying... In short Microsoft is making Skype more user-friendly by removing ads and enhancing AI image creation tools for Windows and macOS.

Microsoft makes Skype completely ad-free

By Mudit Dube 05:00 pm Jul 31, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Microsoft has announced an upcoming update that will make Skype ad-free across all platforms. The decision was made in response to user feedback about ads on the platform. "Our latest update removes all ads from Skype channels and the entire Skype platform, ensuring a smoother, decluttered and more enjoyable user experience," said Irene Namuganyi, a product manager at Skype.

User control

Skype's 'Today' section to remain unaffected

Despite the removal of ads, the 'Today' section of Skype will remain unaffected. This feature provides a news feed powered by MSN. However, users who wish to disable this feature can do so in Settings > Appearance. The decision is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to make Skype more user-friendly and less cluttered.

Tech upgrades

Microsoft enhances AI image creation tools on Skype

In addition to removing ads, Microsoft is also enhancing the AI image creation tools on Skype for Windows and macOS. Users will soon be able to access the AI image creator inside chat windows, with AI-generated images expanding on click. The company has made some UI enhancements and worked toward making the image creator more compatible with Apple's macOS design.

Feature integration

Skype for iOS to get OneAuth integration

Microsoft is integrating OneAuth into Skype for iOS, a feature that allows users to sign into the app automatically if they are already using another Microsoft app. This update aims to streamline the user experience across multiple Microsoft applications. The company has also addressed a bug that was causing issues when sending photos or videos over 5G with Skype, with a fix set to be included in the forthcoming update.