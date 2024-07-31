In short Simplifying... In short Google Photos is making its AI editing tools, including Magic Editor and Magic Eraser, free for all users.

These tools, previously exclusive to Pixel 8, allow users to make complex edits and remove unwanted elements from photos.

To use these features, you need a device with at least 3GB RAM running on Android 8.0/iOS 15 or higher. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

All Google Photos users on Android and iOS will get 10 Magic Editor saves per month for free

Google Photos's AI editing tools now free for all users

By Mudit Dube 03:55 pm Jul 31, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Google has announced that its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) editing tools on Photos app, previously accessible only via subscription, are now available to all users at no cost. This includes popular features such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light. The tech giant had initially pledged in April to make these tools universally accessible. However, the implementation process took several months due to Google's commitment to ensuring compatibility across a broad spectrum of Android and iOS devices.

Tool details

User-friendly features and customization options

Google Photos's AI editing tools have been lauded for their ability to significantly enhance images. However, they do come with certain limitations. To address this, Google provides users with the option to fine-tune results if they are not satisfied with the initial outcome. Several of these tools, including Portrait Light and Photo Unblur, feature a strength slider that allows users to adjust the intensity of an effect subtly.

Advanced tools

Magic Editor and Magic Eraser: Effective solutions for photo editing

Using generative AI, Magic Editor lets you make complex photo edits "with simple and intuitive actions, like repositioning your subject or turning the sky from gray to blue," per Google. Magic Editor, previously exclusive to Pixel 8 owners, is now available to all Pixel devices. All Google Photos users on Android and iOS will get 10 Magic Editor saves per month for free. The Magic Eraser feature lets you remove photobombers and other distractions from images with a few taps.

Specifications

Device requirements for Google Photos's AI editing tools

To access these advanced features, users need a device with at least 3GB RAM running on Android 8.0/iOS 15 or higher. This ensures that the AI editing tools function well regardless of the device being used. The move by Google to make these tools freely available is expected to enhance user experience and encourage more people to explore their creative potential through photo editing.