Samsung makes Google Messages default texting app on Galaxy devices

By Akash Pandey 04:38 pm Jul 21, 202404:38 pm

What's the story Samsung has announced a significant shift in its messaging strategy for Galaxy devices. The South Korean tech giant will no longer pre-install its proprietary Samsung Messages app. This change begins with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 models, which will feature Google Messages and align with Google's push for Rich Communication Services (RCS). This change was confirmed in a notice to users spotted by Max Weinbach.

Absent

Samsung Messages app absent in new Galaxy models

The notice, found in the Samsung Members app, stated: "Starting with Flip6, Fold6, and newer models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded. Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun." Weinbach also confirmed that RCS was enabled by default in the Google Messages app on his Galaxy Z Flip6.

App availability

It is still available via the Galaxy Store

Despite the shift in pre-installation, the Samsung Messages app remains accessible for download through the Galaxy Store. However, Samsung has indicated that some features will be excluded. It's unclear whether this change applies globally, but it has been observed that Galaxy Z Fold6 devices in US, do not have Samsung Messages installed. Meanwhile, Mishaal Rahman noted that European and Canadian devices still include the app.