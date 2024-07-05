One of Pixel 9's biggest upgrades is under the display
Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series is set to include an advanced ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, as revealed by Android Authority. This innovative technology will supersede the optical under-display fingerprint sensor first seen in the Pixel 6. The ultrasonic scanner can read fingerprints even when they are wet or oily, marking a significant upgrade from the previous technology.
Pixel users report issues with optical under-display sensor
Pixel device users have reported numerous issues with the optical under-display fingerprint sensor. Factors such as light levels and finger dryness have been noted to affect the reliability of the optical reader. Optical scanners work by flashing light against the user's finger and visually detecting patterns and ridges on the surface, a process that can be disrupted by dirt or blemishes on the finger.
Ultrasonic sensors: A leap forward in fingerprint technology
Ultrasonic sensors, in contrast to optical ones, offer superior accuracy in reading fingerprints. They operate by bouncing ultrasonic pulses off the fingerprints, preventing users from being blinded by light flash when unlocking their phones at night. As per trusted leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, the Pixel 9 will employ Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008), an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner also found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Pixel Fold 2 will stick with a side-mounted capacitive sensor
Android Authority has confirmed that the new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner will be integrated into all Pixel 9 models, except for the forthcoming Fold 2 (or Pixel 9 Pro Fold). The Fold 2 is expected to maintain its current power button-embedded fingerprint sensor. More information about these advancements is anticipated during Google's Pixel 9 hardware event which is scheduled for August 13.