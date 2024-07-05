In brief Simplifying... In brief Google's Pixel 9 is set to feature an advanced ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, offering improved accuracy over previous optical sensors.

One of Pixel 9's biggest upgrades is under the display

What's the story Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series is set to include an advanced ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, as revealed by Android Authority. This innovative technology will supersede the optical under-display fingerprint sensor first seen in the Pixel 6. The ultrasonic scanner can read fingerprints even when they are wet or oily, marking a significant upgrade from the previous technology.

User feedback

Pixel users report issues with optical under-display sensor

Pixel device users have reported numerous issues with the optical under-display fingerprint sensor. Factors such as light levels and finger dryness have been noted to affect the reliability of the optical reader. Optical scanners work by flashing light against the user's finger and visually detecting patterns and ridges on the surface, a process that can be disrupted by dirt or blemishes on the finger.

Tech advancement

Ultrasonic sensors: A leap forward in fingerprint technology

Ultrasonic sensors, in contrast to optical ones, offer superior accuracy in reading fingerprints. They operate by bouncing ultrasonic pulses off the fingerprints, preventing users from being blinded by light flash when unlocking their phones at night. As per trusted leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, the Pixel 9 will employ Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008), an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner also found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Product lineup

Pixel Fold 2 will stick with a side-mounted capacitive sensor

Android Authority has confirmed that the new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner will be integrated into all Pixel 9 models, except for the forthcoming Fold 2 (or Pixel 9 Pro Fold). The Fold 2 is expected to maintain its current power button-embedded fingerprint sensor. More information about these advancements is anticipated during Google's Pixel 9 hardware event which is scheduled for August 13.