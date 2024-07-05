175M users later: Why Threads failed to challenge X's dominance
Threads, the social media platform developed by Meta, has garnered 175 million users within its first year. However, it has not been able to surpass X (previously Twitter) in terms of mainstream conversation or digital social integration. The app, which is built on Instagram's framework, lacks some key features and finesse that its key rival offers, making it a less versatile option.
Threads's "For You" feed criticized for disorganization
Threads was launched during a tumultuous period at Elon Musk's X, with the aim of becoming a vibrant "public square." However, it has been criticized for its inability to master conversation. Specifically, Threads's "For You" feed has been called out for being disorganized and often featuring outdated news. Even Threads's integration with fediverse, an open social media network using the ActivityPub protocol, hasn't helped it gain traction among users.
Threads's identity crisis: A "less angry" space
Meta has positioned Threads as a "less angry" space for Instagram users, not a Twitter clone. However, this approach has led to an identity crisis for the app. The company's cautious stance on sensitive topics such as political discourse may be hindering the public square atmosphere it aims to foster. Moreover, users might already be comfortable using existing platforms like X for engaging in public conversations, making it difficult for Threads to establish a new habit.
Threads's growth attributed to Instagram integration
Threads's user base continues to grow, largely due to the app being promoted within Instagram and sharing the same account system. However, this integration has faced criticism for being forced and restrictive for users who may not wish to use both platforms. In response, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram and Threads, hinted at the possibility of "Threads-only accounts" but that is yet to happen.
Threads's new features and lessons from other networks
Over the past year, Threads has introduced several features such as support for multiple profiles, a web app, a TweetDeck-like interface on the desktop, trending topics in the US and custom controls for mute and quote replies. However, it could learn valuable lessons from other social networks like Bluesky's custom feeds and Mastodon's third-party developer ecosystem. Despite facing several challenges and criticisms, Meta remains optimistic about Threads's potential for growth and cultural relevance.