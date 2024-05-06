Next Article

Jack Dorsey unexpectedly departs from Bluesky board

By Mudit Dube 09:44 am May 06, 202409:44 am

What's the story In a recent social media exchange, Jack Dorsey, a key supporter of Bluesky, confirmed his departure from the company's board. The confirmation came during a discussion about Start Small, Dorsey's philanthropic initiative that provides grants for open protocols. When asked about his current status on the Bluesky board, Dorsey simply responded with "no." The specifics surrounding the timing of his exit remain unclear.

Official statement

Bluesky acknowledges Dorsey's departure, appreciates contributions

Despite Dorsey's name still appearing as a board member in Bluesky's corporate FAQ, the company later issued a statement acknowledging his departure. The company expressed gratitude for Dorsey's contributions, stating we sincerely thank Jack for his help funding and initiating the Bluesky project. They further highlighted that Bluesky is currently thriving as an open source social network running on atproto, their in-house decentralized protocol.

Recruitment drive

Bluesky announces search for new board member

Following Dorsey's departure, Bluesky announced its intention to find a new board member who aligns with their mission of creating a user-centric social network. The company stated, "With Jack's departure, we are searching for a new board member for the Bluesky public benefit company who shares our commitment to building a social network that puts people in control of their experience."

Dorsey's legacy

Dorsey's Bluesky journey: From introduction to departure

Dorsey first introduced Bluesky in 2019 during his tenure as Twitter's CEO. He announced that Twitter (now X) was "funding a small independent team of up to five open source architects, engineers, and designers to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media." Since then, Bluesky has evolved into an independent public benefit corporation led by CEO Jay Graber and backed by venture capital.