The app will focus on long-form videos

This might be X's upcoming app for smart TVs

By Akash Pandey 10:50 am Mar 24, 202410:50 am

What's the story Earlier this month, news broke that X, a popular social networking platform, is currently developing a fresh television application compatible with Amazon and Samsung smart TVs. In the latest development, the first look at the app has been provided by app researcher Nima Owji through a video post. The video showcases various aspects of the X app for TVs, including its sign-in screen, main tab, search feature, and user profiles.

App details

Features and design meet expectations

The layout of the X TV app meets anticipated standards, featuring a main screen with a "For you" section that offers personalized recommendations. There's also a specific section for short videos, catering to viewers seeking to fill short durations. Owji pointed out that the X TV app is a web app, implying it should theoretically operate on any smart television.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Owji's post

Company's focus

X's transition toward a video-centric platform

The TV app by X is intended to give users the opportunity to view "long videos on a bigger screen." This initiative aligns with the company's transition toward becoming a "video-first platform," as declared by X's Business team in a blog post in January. The same post disclosed that eight out of every 10 user sessions on the site involved video viewing, and in December 2023 alone, users consumed 130 years' worth of videos that were 30 minutes or longer.