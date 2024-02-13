X launched an ad revenue-sharing program in July 2023

Elon Musk's X introduces 'Creator Targeting' feature for advertisers

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:28 am Feb 13, 202410:28 am

What's the story Elon Musk's social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, is launching a new 'Creator Targeting' feature. This update allows advertisers to place ads alongside a curated list of top content creators. This gives them more control over ad placements and helps them connect with customers. The goal is to align with some of the world's best content creators to enhance the advertising experience.

Mechanism

How the Creator Targeting facility works

Starting this February, advertisers on X can run ads against a handpicked list of premium content creators through Creator Targeting. X explained, "This means giving advertisers more control to be able to use the self-serve X Ads Manager to run pre-roll video ads against the video content of their chosen creator(s) in both the home timeline and profile." Soon, X will enable ads to be served on individual creator profiles, reducing the risk of ads appearing next to controversial posts.

Stats

Over 80,000 monetized content creators are present on X

Since X launched its ad revenue-sharing program in July 2023, more than 80,000 content creators have chosen the platform to share content and get monetized. Now, X is offering advertisers a new way to connect with their customers by "aligning with some of the world's best content creators." X claims to have over "1,000 of the world's biggest and best publishers" at its beck and call, for the same.

Resolution

Addressing advertiser concerns and revenue loss

Since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in 2022, X's ad revenue has reportedly dropped by over 50%. In 2023, the platform's ad revenue was around $2.5 billion, missing the $3 billion target. Major advertisers like Apple, Disney, and IBM withdrew their ads from X after allegations that Musk shared anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. The introduction of the Creator Targeting feature could be an effort to address advertisers' concerns and recover lost revenue.