Elon Musk's X partners with WWE for weekly video series

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:08 am Feb 09, 202411:08 am

What's the story Elon Musk's X, previously known as Twitter, is teaming up with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to launch a new weekly series called WWE Speed. This exciting partnership is part of X's efforts to make inroads into high-quality video content. Starting this spring, WWE will produce 52 episodes annually over the next two years, featuring fast-paced wrestling matches lasting up to five minutes, and appearances by stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Expansion

X's aggressive push into video content

Since Musk acquired the platform in October 2022, X has been diving headfirst into video content. Earlier this year, X announced new video shows featuring former CNN anchor Don Lemon, sports radio commentator Jim Rome, and ex-US Representative Tulsi Gabbard. In 2023, it also joined forces with Paris Hilton to create original videos on fashion, beauty, travel, and more.

Challenges

Financial struggles and advertising goals for X

Facing financial challenges after Musk's turbulent takeover, with 2023 ad sales reaching only $2.5 billion instead of the targeted $3 billion, X is optimistic that top-notch video content will draw in more advertising dollars. The WWE partnership announcement comes just before the Super Bowl, a historically significant advertising event for X. In 2023 alone, fans shared over 142 million posts about the wrestling league on the platform.