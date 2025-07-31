John Abraham's 'Tehran' to skip theaters; OTT premiere in August
What's the story
The much-anticipated geopolitical action thriller Tehran, starring John Abraham, will have a direct-to-OTT release. The film will premiere on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) during Independence Day Week. The news was confirmed by the makers on Thursday, July 31, who also revealed that the trailer for Tehran would be released a day later, on Friday (August 1).
Film details
Everything to know about 'Tehran'
Tehran is an action-thriller film featuring Abraham and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. The film, which also stars Neeru Bajwa and Elnaaz Norouzi, is based on real-life events surrounding the Russo-Ukrainian war. It has been directed by Arun Gopalan with Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhna Yadav as producers. The screenplay has been penned by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.
OTT preference
Reasons behind film's OTT release
Bollywood Hungama earlier reported that Tehran's runtime of less than two hours and its multilingual dialogues in Farsi and English made it more suitable for an OTT release. Abraham, while promoting the film, described it as a "stunning" movie that explores the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its implications on China, Iran, and Palestine. Given its patriotic flavor, a release window around August 15 might work well.
Twitter Post
ZEE5 is yet to announce a release date
Dilli mein ek blast ne sirf ek embassy nahi, ek soye hue junoon ko jaga diya.#Tehran Coming Soon, only on #ZEE5.#TehranOnZEE5@TheJohnAbraham @neerubajwa @ManushiChhillar @_iamnaaz_ #DineshVijan #SandeepLeyzell #ArunGopalan @ShobhnaYadava @writish @sharadakarki… pic.twitter.com/cdB5p8xqYF— ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) July 31, 2025