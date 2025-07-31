John Abraham's 'Tehran' to skip theaters; OTT premiere in August

Tehran is an action-thriller film featuring Abraham and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. The film, which also stars Neeru Bajwa and Elnaaz Norouzi, is based on real-life events surrounding the Russo-Ukrainian war. It has been directed by Arun Gopalan with Dinesh Vijan , Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhna Yadav as producers. The screenplay has been penned by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.

OTT preference

Reasons behind film's OTT release

Bollywood Hungama earlier reported that Tehran's runtime of less than two hours and its multilingual dialogues in Farsi and English made it more suitable for an OTT release. Abraham, while promoting the film, described it as a "stunning" movie that explores the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its implications on China, Iran, and Palestine. Given its patriotic flavor, a release window around August 15 might work well.