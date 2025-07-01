'Panchayat 4' beats 'Squid Game 3,' tops India's OTT charts

Indian audiences had a diverse weekend binge-watching various shows across multiple languages. From legal dramas to political satire and survival thrillers to true-crime storytelling, viewers had a plethora of options. According to data reported by Times Now for the final weekend of June, Panchayat Season 4 was the most-watched OTT original with a record-breaking debut. It was followed by global favorite Squid Game Season 3, albeit with a notable viewership gap.

Show details 'Panchayat' Season 4—8.8 million views Season 4 of the popular rural drama Panchayat has emerged as the most-watched OTT show of 2025 so far. The series, which premiered on Prime Video, has garnered a whopping 8.8 million views. This season sees the political rivalry between Kranti Devi and Manju Devi intensifying in a high-stakes panchayat election. Directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by TVF, it continues to blend humor with emotional storytelling.

Other shows 'Squid Game' Season 3—4.8 million views Netflix's global Korean sensation, Squid Game Season 3, clocked in with 4.8 million views, ranking second in India. Despite mixed responses, viewers were captivated by its high-octane storyline. Season 4 of Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, which premiered on JioHotstar in May with three episodes, also ranked in the top five with 4.5 million views to its name. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, and it is produced by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment.