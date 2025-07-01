'Panchayat 4' beats 'Squid Game 3,' tops India's OTT charts
What's the story
Indian audiences had a diverse weekend binge-watching various shows across multiple languages. From legal dramas to political satire and survival thrillers to true-crime storytelling, viewers had a plethora of options. According to data reported by Times Now for the final weekend of June, Panchayat Season 4 was the most-watched OTT original with a record-breaking debut. It was followed by global favorite Squid Game Season 3, albeit with a notable viewership gap.
Show details
'Panchayat' Season 4—8.8 million views
Season 4 of the popular rural drama Panchayat has emerged as the most-watched OTT show of 2025 so far. The series, which premiered on Prime Video, has garnered a whopping 8.8 million views. This season sees the political rivalry between Kranti Devi and Manju Devi intensifying in a high-stakes panchayat election. Directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by TVF, it continues to blend humor with emotional storytelling.
Other shows
'Squid Game' Season 3—4.8 million views
Netflix's global Korean sensation, Squid Game Season 3, clocked in with 4.8 million views, ranking second in India. Despite mixed responses, viewers were captivated by its high-octane storyline. Season 4 of Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, which premiered on JioHotstar in May with three episodes, also ranked in the top five with 4.5 million views to its name. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, and it is produced by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment.
Final shows
'The Great Indian Kapil Show'—3.8 million views
The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show raked in 3.8 million views, ranking in fourth place. Epsiode 2 of the show which featured the cast of Metro... In Dino, was among the most-watched, delivering some strong laughs and putting the comedy reality series on the chart. Kerala Crime Files 2, a grounded and realistic Malayalam thriller that offers a gritty portrayal of police investigations, rounded off the top five with 3.4 million views.