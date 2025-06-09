What to expect from Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' S04
What's the story
Netflix's popular dramedy, Ginny & Georgia, has been confirmed for a fourth season.
The third season, which premiered recently, picked up from the dramatic finale of Season 2, with Georgia getting arrested for murder on her wedding day.
The third season ended with another shocking twist as Georgia's youngest child, Austin, framed his father, Gil, for a murder committed by his mother.
New themes
Plot of Season 4 revealed
In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, the show's creator, Sarah Lampert, confirmed that the theme of Season 4 will be "Cycles and Origins."
This could mean an exploration of Georgia's family background, especially since her mother and stepfather made a surprise cameo in Season 3.
Actor Brianne Howey (Georgia) also expressed excitement about delving deeper into her character's past in the next season.
Plot developments
Georgia's pregnancy and Paul-Joe dilemma
The third season ended on a cliffhanger with the revelation that Georgia is pregnant again with her third child.
However, she doesn't know if the father is her estranged husband, Paul or her new fling, Joe.
Howey hinted at more character development for Georgia in the next season, stating, "Sarah (Lampert) has some incredible things planned... I can't wait to see more about the circumstances that shaped Georgia."
Character arcs
Will Gil return? What about Ginny and Austin?
Gil, who was framed by Georgia in Season 3, could possibly make a return.
Howey teased his possible comeback, saying, "Look, the last time Georgia framed Gil, we thought that was the last time we were going to see him... so I would imagine there's more to the story."
Another major storyline could be how Georgia's actions till now have affected her kids, Ginny and Austin. Showrunner Sarah Glinski hinted at exploring this in Season 4.
Release date
When will Season 4 arrive?
There has been no official announcement regarding the release date of Ginny & Georgia Season 4.
However, based on previous release patterns, fans might have to wait until 2027 for the next installment.
After that cliffhanger of a finale, fans will be waiting on the edge of their seats for what's next for Georgia and her kids!