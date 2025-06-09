What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Celine Song, known for her 2023 feature film debut, Past Lives, is set to return with a new film titled Materialists.

The upcoming A24 project will explore the life of a matchmaker in New York City who finds herself torn between two men.

The film stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans in lead roles.

Here's everything you need to know about the movie, releasing on June 13.