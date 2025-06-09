Everything to know about Dakota Johnson-Chris Evans's 'Materialists'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Celine Song, known for her 2023 feature film debut, Past Lives, is set to return with a new film titled Materialists.
The upcoming A24 project will explore the life of a matchmaker in New York City who finds herself torn between two men.
The film stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans in lead roles.
Here's everything you need to know about the movie, releasing on June 13.
Plot details
Here's the official synopsis of 'Materialists'
The official synopsis of Materialists describes it as a story about "a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker" who is "torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex."
The trailer introduces us to Lucy (Johnson), a matchmaker who assures her clients that they will "marry the love of your life."
After celebrating her ninth client marriage, Lucy encounters both her dream man (Pascal) and her ex-boyfriend (Evans) on the same night!
Cast insights
Johnson revealed she is 'deeply in love' with Song
Johnson, who plays the lead role in Materialists, has previously spoken about her experience working with Song.
In an interview with Collider last year, she said, "I had the most amazing time. I am deeply in love with her and with her as a director, as a filmmaker, as a human."
The film also stars Zoë Winters and Marine Ireland.
Director's background
More about Song and 'Past Lives'
Song made waves in Hollywood with her 2023 feature film Past Lives.
The film starred Greta Lee and Teo Yoo and told the story of two childhood best friends who meet again as adults.
Speaking about Materialists, Song told EW, "I would be interested in it being talked about as a story of Lucy as she navigates not just the love and dating world in her clients' lives, but also her own personal reality and beliefs about love."