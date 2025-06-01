'Ginny & Georgia' S03: Cast, plot, and release details
What's the story
The much-awaited third season of the popular Netflix series Ginny & Georgia is set to premiere next month on June 5.
The show has been a hit since its inception with its unique blend of family drama and unexpected plot twists.
The new season will continue from where the second one left off, Georgia's shocking arrest at her own wedding for Tom's murder.
Plot details
Season 3 will be the most 'explosive' yet
The third season will delve deeper into the aftermath of Georgia's arrest, which has turned the Miller family's life upside down.
Creator Sarah Lampert told Tudum, "Season 3 is our most ambitious and explosive season yet."
"Going into it, we knew our core driving force isn't the plot twists and turns, but the emotional truth of these two women."
Cast details
Familiar faces return for 'Ginny & Georgia' S03
The third season will see the return of several beloved characters.
Brianne Howey will return as the lead, Georgia.
Antonia Gentry will reprise her role as Ginny, Felix Mallard as Marcus, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Sara Waisglass as Max, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul, Raymond Ablack as Joe and Nathan Mitchell as Zion are all set to return.
Other familiar faces like Ellen, Abby and Norah will also be back.
Episode guide
'Ginny & Georgia' S03 will have 10 episodes
The upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes.
The titles are: This Wouldn't Even Be a Podcast, Beep Beep Freaking Beep, Friends Can Dance, The Bitch Is Back, Boom Goes the Dynamite, At Least It Can't Get Worse, That's Wild, Is That a Packed Lunch?, It's Time for My Solo and Monsters.
Season 2 was a massive hit for Netflix with over 56 million views in just five weeks, and S03 is expected to have a big opening as well.