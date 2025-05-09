'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 is coming: What to expect
What's the story
Netflix's beloved series Ginny & Georgia will return with its third season on June 5, 2025.
The show, which first premiered in February 2021, became immensely popular after pop star Taylor Swift publicly bashed it over a joke.
The controversy helped fuel its edgy teenage drama and thrilling backstory of a teen mom plotline to become one of Netflix's biggest hits.
Production updates
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3: Production and release details
Despite being renewed for two more seasons in May 2023, production for Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia was delayed.
The delay was due to the Writers Guild of America strike which started in May 2023 and concluded by the year-end.
After the strikes ended, preparations for Season 3 reportedly started in Toronto in February 2024.
Cast details
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3: Cast and crew
The third season will return with several cast members, including Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, and Nathan Mitchell as Zion.
Joining the cast are Ty Doran, who worked on Manifest, and Noah Lamanna from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Sarah Glinski, who worked on Degrassi: The Next Generation, has replaced Debra J. Fisher as the showrunner for the upcoming seasons.
Season details
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3: Plot and performance
The third season would continue from where the second season left off.
Georgia was arrested for murder during her wedding, and the cliffhanger leaves many questions unanswered about the character relationships moving forward into Season 3.
Netflix dropped S03 trailer recently.
Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia racked up over half a billion hours watched globally within its first 28 days, breaking into Netflix's all-time most-watched series list, although it has since been displaced by The Night Agent.