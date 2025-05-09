What's the story

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival announced that Satyajit Ray's iconic 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri will be screened in the Classics section.

The movie starring Soumitra Chatterjee and Sharmila Tagore will be screened in a 4K restored version.

The restoration has been done by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project at L'Immagine Ritrovata in partnership with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection.