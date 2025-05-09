Sonakshi calls out Indian news channels for sensationalizing India-Pakistan conflict
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has openly criticized Indian news channels for their sensationalized coverage of the ongoing military operations between India and Pakistan.
Taking to social media, Sinha said she was disappointed with media outlets for putting drama over facts in a time of national tension.
The conflict escalated after Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks across several Indian states on Thursday, which were neutralized by Indian forces.
Public reaction
Sinha's Instagram Story criticized the media's approach
Reacting to the media's coverage, Sinha took to Instagram Stories to vent her frustration.
She wrote, "Our news channels are a joke! I'm so done with these over-dramatized visuals and sound effects, the screaming and shouting!"
"Just do your job, report facts as they are."
Sinha further added, "Stop sensationalizing WAR and creating panic among people who are anyway anxious. People just find a reliable news source and stick to that. Stop watching this garbage in the name of news."
Official advisory
The government's advisory to media on coverage of military operations
In light of the situation, the Ministry of Defence sent an official advisory to media houses and digital platforms.
The advisory asked these platforms to refrain from live or real-time coverage of defense operations and troop movements for the sake of national security.
It cautioned that premature or unverified reporting could compromise operational safety, endanger lives, citing examples of the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Kandahar hijacking, etc.
Call to action
Media stakeholders urged to uphold responsibility and sensitivity
The Ministry's advisory urged all media stakeholders to maintain responsibility, sensitivity, and vigilance in their reporting.
This call to action comes after India's Operation Sindoor—a series of focused strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The operation was launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.
Centre has revealed that Operation Sindoor is still on.