What's the story

Indian-origin American Judge Arun Subramanian is currently overseeing the high-profile case of Sean "Diddy" Combs, a popular rapper and music mogul.

Combs was arrested by federal authorities on September 16, 2024, on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and using transportation for prostitution.

Due to the controversial nature of the case, it is likely to receive significant media attention.