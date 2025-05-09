Who is the Indian-American judge overseeing Diddy's trafficking case?
What's the story
Indian-origin American Judge Arun Subramanian is currently overseeing the high-profile case of Sean "Diddy" Combs, a popular rapper and music mogul.
Combs was arrested by federal authorities on September 16, 2024, on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and using transportation for prostitution.
Due to the controversial nature of the case, it is likely to receive significant media attention.
Background
Who is Judge Subramanian?
Born in Pittsburgh in 1979 to Indian immigrant parents, Judge Subramanian had an impressive legal career that saw him become the first South Asian judge to serve on the District Court for the Southern District of New York.
He obtained a BA in Computer Science and English from Case Western Reserve University and a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School.
At Columbia, he was the executive articles editor of the Columbia Law Review.
Professional journey
Career highlights and confirmation as the district judge
Judge Subramanian started off as a law clerk for Judge Dennis Jacobs on the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
He subsequently worked for Judge Gerard E. Lynch in the Southern District of New York and was also a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He was a partner at Susman Godfrey LLC, New York City, from 2007-2023.
He was confirmed as a District Judge for the Southern District of New York in March 2023.
Case details
Combs's legal troubles and Judge Subramanian's role
Presently, Combs is battling several civil suits that accuse him of drugging, violently attacking, and intimidating his acquaintances.
He faces charges of sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, obstruction of justice, and other serious offenses.
The latest development reveals that Victim-3, a key accuser in the federal case against Combs, may not testify in court due to undisclosed personal issues.
Judge Subramanian's job will be to ensure that the law is followed properly in the high-profile case.