'Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning' to hit Indian screens early
What's the story
The much-awaited Hollywood film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, will be released in India on May 17, 2025, six days before its worldwide premiere on May 23.
Paramount Pictures India made the announcement on Friday, which means Indian audiences will get to see Tom Cruise's last mission as Ethan Hunt earlier than they initially thought.
Ticket booking sites like BookMyShow have already updated the release date.
Film details
'The Final Reckoning' promises high-octane thrill
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, is a Cruise production from the house of Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
The movie features an ensemble cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Janet McTeer, and Lucy Tulugarjuk, among others.
The film promises an adrenaline-pumping experience with epic scale and emotional stakes.
Language options
'Mission: Impossible 8' to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
Going by the Indian audience's love for the franchise, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be released in multiple languages.
The film will hit theaters in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
This comes after Cruise dropped the trailer for the eighth entry in the franchise earlier this month. The seventh and eighth movies were initially filmed together as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but post-MI: 7, it was retitled.