What's the story

The much-awaited Hollywood film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, will be released in India on May 17, 2025, six days before its worldwide premiere on May 23.

Paramount Pictures India made the announcement on Friday, which means Indian audiences will get to see Tom Cruise's last mission as Ethan Hunt earlier than they initially thought.

Ticket booking sites like BookMyShow have already updated the release date.