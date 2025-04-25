What's the story

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court reserved its order on actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate's complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case revolves around the actor allegedly receiving expensive gifts from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The complaint is linked to a ₹200 crore money laundering case.

Fernandez had requested the court to quash both the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and the supplementary chargesheet filed against her.