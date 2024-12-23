Summarize Simplifying... In short Former IAS trainee, Puja Khedkar, has been denied anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court following accusations of submitting false information to gain reservation benefits in the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Examination.

The court revoked her interim protection, labeling her actions as a "classic example of fraud" against the UPSC and society.

Investigations suggest her family may have assisted in creating fake certificates for quota manipulation.

Puja Khedkar allegedly misrepresented her identity to fraudulently avail additional attempts in the UPSC examination

Delhi HC denies anticipatory bail to ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:40 pm Dec 23, 202403:40 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court has refused anticipatory bail to former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) trainee Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating in the UPSC exams. Khedkar allegedly misrepresented her identity to fraudulently avail additional attempts in the examination. The court termed her actions as part of a "large conspiracy to manipulate the system." Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said granting bail could impede the investigation into this conspiracy.

Discharge details

Khedkar's dismissal and legal proceedings

In September, Khedkar was removed from the IAS after an inquiry into these allegations. She is accused of submitting false information to avail reservation benefits in the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Examination. Both Delhi Police and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had opposed her bail plea. The UPSC had initiated legal action against Khedkar in July, including a criminal case. An FIR was filed under various legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Protection revoked

Court revokes Khedkar's interim protection, denies allegations

The court also vacated interim protection from arrest earlier granted to Khedkar. It stressed her actions were a "classic example of fraud" against both the UPSC and society at large. The investigation indicated her family may have helped in preparing fake certificates for quota manipulation. The court noted custodial interrogation was necessary to fully unearth the alleged fraud's extent. Despite all this, Khedkar has repeatedly denied all allegations against her.