In brief Simplifying... In brief India's Union Minister, Shah, has defended the new criminal laws that replace British-era legislation, emphasizing their focus on speedy justice and protection of victims' rights.

Despite opposition claims of the laws being forcibly passed, Shah highlighted the extensive parliamentary debates that took place.

He also clarified that crimes committed before July 1, 2024, will be tried under old laws, while those after will fall under the new laws. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amit Shah lauds the implementation of new criminal law across India

Shah rejects opposition's criticism over new criminal laws

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:39 pm Jul 01, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the implementation of new criminal laws across India, stating that the country's justice system is now entirely "swadeshi." He added that these three laws, replacing the British-era system, will be recognized as the most modern once fully implemented. Shah added that the new laws prioritize the welfare of women and children, asserting that "many groups" will benefit from them.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively. They introduce modern provisions like Zero FIR, online police complaint registration, electronic summonses via SMS, and mandatory videography of crime scenes for heinous crimes. Though their implementation has sparked concerns among the legal community, Shah has maintained that these laws aim to prioritize delivery of justice.

Statement

Shah congratulates people of country on implementation of new laws

Speaking at a press conference, the Union Minister said, "Instead of 'Dand', it is now 'Nyay'. Instead of delay, there will be speedy trials and speedy justice. Earlier, only the rights of the police were protected, but now, victims' and complainants' rights will be protected too." "I would like to congratulate the people of the country that about 77 years after independence, our criminal justice system is becoming completely 'Swadeshi'. This will function on Indian ethos," he said.

Allegations

Shah dismisses allegations that criminal laws forcibly passed

Shah dismissed the allegations from the opposition that the criminal laws were passed "forcibly" in Parliament after suspending 146 Opposition MPs. "The Bill was listed beforehand by the business advisory committee. Maybe the Opposition did not want to participate. So they resorted to activities so that presiding officers are compelled to suspend them." "The Lok Sabha debated this for nine hours twenty-nine minutes...34 members participated. The Rajya Sabha debated it for about 7 hours and 40 members participated," he added.

New criminal laws

First case under new laws filed in Gwalior: Shah clarifies

Separately, Shah clarified that the first case filed under new criminal justice laws was about a motorcyle theft registered in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. "The first case...was registered in Gwalior...someone's motorcycle was stolen. The case was registered at 12.10 am...As far as the case against a vendor [registered in Delhi] is concerned, there were provisions for the same earlier too and it is not a new provision. Police used the provision to review it and dismissed that case," he said.

Twitter Post

Watch Home Minister's statement here

Quote

'If date of crime before July 1...': Shah

"If the date of crime is before July 1, 2024, then it will be tried under old laws, if it is later, it will be tried under new laws," Shah said at the press conference today.