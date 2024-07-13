In short Simplifying... In short IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar's parents are facing legal action over a land dispute in Pune, with a local farmer alleging threats and attempted land usurpation.

FIR against IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar's parents for threatening farmer

By Chanshimla Varah 10:27 am Jul 13, 202410:27 am

What's the story The Pune Rural Police has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the parents of trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Khedkar, along with five others. The complaint was filed by a local farmer at Paud police station, accusing Manorama Khedkar, Pooja's mother, of threatening him. Senior Police Inspector, Manoj Yadav, confirmed that the FIR includes charges under sections 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as additional charges under the Arms Act.

Video evidence

Viral video adds to controversy surrounding IAS trainee

The legal action came shortly after an old video went viral on social media showing Manorama threatening a group of men with a gun over what appeared to be a land dispute. Reports now claim that the land parcel in Dhadwali village, Pune, was purchased by Dilip, a retired Maharashtra government officer. However, local farmer Kuldeep Pasalkar alleged that Manorama has been forcefully attempting to usurp his land and threatening other farmers.

Land dispute

Farmer accuses IAS trainee's mother of land usurpation

"She visited my plot along with some security guards and started threatening us while holding a firearm in her hand," Pasalkar claimed. Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh confirmed that the event happened a year ago, and the complainant has been identified and validated. "We have traced the person with whom this incident took place. We have verified him. Whatever complaint he will give we will lodge that and take legal action further," he said.

Allegations

IAS trainee under investigation for misrepresentation

The family first made headlines when their daughter, a 2023 batch IAS officer, was accused of abusing her power by using a red siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car. Pooja is also alleged to have gotten the post of an IAS officer by providing a bogus medical certificate. She was subsequently transferred from the Collector's Office in Pune to the Washim district earlier this week.

Investigation underway

Committee to review IAS trainee's candidacy documents

If found guilty, Khedkar could face termination from service and possible criminal charges for document manipulation related to her selection process. A single-member committee, led by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, has been established by the Centre to re-evaluate all documents submitted by Pooja Khedkar for her civil services examination candidacy. The committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks.