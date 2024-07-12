In short Simplifying... In short Protests have erupted in Assam over the removal of a Mahatma Gandhi statue, with locals opposing its replacement by a clock tower, seen as a symbol of British colonial rule.

Controversy over removal of Gandhi statue

Assam: Removal of Mahatma Gandhi statue sparks protests; know why

By Chanshimla Varah 06:49 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Locals in the Doomdooma town of Assam's Tinsukia district have taken strong offense to the removal of a 5.5-foot-tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The statue, a longstanding fixture at Gandhi Chowk, was removed on Wednesday to make room for a clock tower construction project. The protest against the statue's removal was spearheaded by two-time former Congress MLA from Doomdooma, Durga Bhumij, who called it an "insult" to Gandhi.

Protest initiated

Local leader leads protest against statue removal

"We won't allow the clock tower to be built in place of the statue of the Father of the Nation. They can construct the clock tower anywhere else, but Gandhi's statue should remain in its orginal place," he said. "It is an insult to him. Sentiments of the people have been hurt," Bhumij was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Reassurance given

BJP MLA promises new, taller Gandhi statue

Following the public outcry, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Doomdooma, Rupesh Gowala, reassured residents on Thursday that a new and taller statue of Gandhi, standing at 6.5 feet, would be installed at the original site within six months. However, concerns persist among residents about the clock tower coexisting with the new statue. Many locals oppose placing the Gandhi statue under the clock tower, which they view as a symbol of British colonial rule.

Concerns voiced

Residents express concern over clock tower's symbolism

"Gandhi led the freedom movement against British rule. His statue should not be overshadowed by the clock tower," one local resident said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has responded to the news, stating he was not aware of the decision taken by the district administration. "Assam owes so much to Mahatma Gandhi. He stood firmly with Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi when the Congress...led by Nehru wanted to include Assam in Pakistan under the Grouping Plan," the former Congress leader said.