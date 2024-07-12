In short Simplifying... In short Pooja Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer, and her family are embroiled in multiple controversies, including land disputes and allegations of power abuse.

The Khedkar family, including Pooja's retired IAS officer father, is accused of amassing properties worth crores and attempting to occupy farmers' lands.

Pooja herself is under scrutiny for alleged misuse of her position, including using government privileges on her private car and providing a dubious medical certificate to secure her post.

Mother of trainee IAS officer threatens farmers

Video: IAS probationer's mother tries to snatch land; waves gun

By Chanshimla Varah 06:32 pm Jul 12, 202406:32 pm

What's the story An old, unverified video of civil servant Pooja Khedkar's mother threatening a group of men with a gun has surfaced. The video adds to the woes of the Khedkar family, who are already under the scanner after their probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer daughter was accused of abusing power and transferred subsequently. In the video, Manorama is seen brandishing a pistol and yelling at a man over what appears to be a land dispute.

Show me the satbara: Manorama tells the man

"Show me the satbara (land documents). The land documents have my name," she warns the man in Marathi. When he responds that his name is on the land document and the case is in court, she demands to see the court ruling and tells him not to "teach me the rules." According to reports, farmers in the area claim that the Khedkar family tried to occupy their lands. When they protested, Manorama and her security officers arrived at the area.

Farmers allege unfair treatment by Khedkar family

The Khedkar family, including Pooja's father Dilip Khedkar, a retired IAS officer, is alleged to have amassed property worth crores and purchased land at various locations. This includes 25 acres in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. Documents accessed by NDTV showed that Khedkar owns property across Maharashtra valued at ₹22 crore, including two apartments in Ahmednagar and Pune worth ₹45 lakh and ₹75 lakh, respectively.

IAS officer Pooja faces multiple controversies

Pooja, a 2023 batch IAS officer, initially made headlines after she was accused of abusing her power by using a red siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car. She also allegedly used the office of Pune Additional Collector Ajay More in his absence, removed office furniture, and demanded letterheads. These privileges are not typically granted to trainee officers who are under a 24-month probationary period.

Pooja accused of 'abuse of power'

Pooja is also alleged to have got the post of an IAS officer by providing a bogus medical certificate. She claimed visual and mental impairment to receive concessions in the selection process but refused a medical test to confirm these disabilities. Unconfirmed reports suggest she avoided these tests five times and only partially attended a sixth, failing to appear for an MRI test to assess vision loss. She somehow passed the Civil Services Exam with an all-India rank of 841.