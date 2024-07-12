Video: 1,800 jobseekers compete for 10 positions in Gujarat
A chaotic scene ensued in Gujarat's Bharuch district after nearly 1,800 job seekers gathered for walk-in interviews held by a private firm offering just 10 positions. The massive turnout led to a stampede-like situation at Ankleshwar, causing the railing on a ramp to collapse under the weight of the crowd. A video circulating on social media showed job seekers standing tightly packed together in an unruly queue near the collapsing railing.
Political spat ensues over job scarcity incident
The incident has sparked a verbal spat between the opposition Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress claimed that this incident exposed the "Gujarat model" of development, often touted by the BJP. The BJP refuted claims of unemployment, stating that those attending the interview were already employed elsewhere. The party accused detractors of defaming Gujarat through a viral video from Ankleshwar.
Company overwhelmed by unexpected turnout, raises concerns
The company had initially expected around 150 candidates for nearly 40 vacancies in five different roles but was overwhelmed when 1,800 turned up. Bharuch Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda reported that company officials had to shut the interview hall door to control the crowd. The incident has raised concerns about job scarcity and event management. Mansukh Vasava, the MP from Bharuch and a BJP member, blamed the company for not specifying criteria properly and holding an open interview.